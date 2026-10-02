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Santa Ynez Valley Star
Solvang departments hail achievements in State of the City address
Death of American icon Dolly Parton brings mourners to her former Solvang house
PG&E agrees to restore $16.6 million in Diablo Canyon community funding
Mad Caddies return to their Santa Barbara County roots for Sept. 4 concert in Solvang
Public invited to share input on Santa Ynez Valley Trail Project
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Buellton City Council takes legal step to demolish most of Pea Soup Andersen's building

Buellton City Council takes legal step to demolish most of Pea Soup Andersen's building

By Michael Chaldu

Unanimous vote approves the lifting of iconic, but deserted, restaurant's historical landmark designation By Mike Chaldu michael@santaynezvalleystar A no…

Aug 8
Santa Ynez Valley Star

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