Vandenberg Space Force Base opens all beachesBy Santa Ynez Valley Star Staff
By Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs Vandenberg Space Force Base officially reopened all sections of Surf, Wall, and Minuteman beaches on Friday, Sept. 11. …Sep 15
Solvang City Council engages in further discussion over trademarks of intellectual property assetsMike ChalduJul 6
Flying Miz Daisy Vintage Market announces new location for May 23 event in BuelltonSanta Ynez Valley StarApr 19
SYHS to induct five more to Pirates' Wall of FameBy Santa Ynez Valley Star Staff
Dean Gilchrist, Sara Jex, Mitch Moore, Wade Clark and Rika Bering to be honored during Sept. 18 football game Santa Ynez High School will honor its past on t…Sep 17
Buellton City Council takes legal step to demolish most of Pea Soup Andersen's buildingBy Michael Chaldu
Unanimous vote approves the lifting of iconic, but deserted, restaurant's historical landmark designation By Mike Chaldu michael@santaynezvalleystar A no…Aug 8
Cottage Urgent Care — Buellton offering free flu vaccines to the communitySanta Ynez Valley Star Staff
Vaccines available by appointment through Oct. 16 Cottage Urgent Care, in partnership with the Sant…Sep 14
Roberta and Kevin Skidmore named Danish Days Grand MarshalsSanta Ynez Valley Star Staff
Roberta, known as the 'Seamstress for the Danish Maids,' has handcrafted dozens of Danish Maid dress…Sep 14
Solvang Danish Days announces Ainsley Haws as 2026 Danish MaidStaff Report
89th celebration of city's Danish culture and heritage festival happening Sept. 18-20 Staff Repor…Aug 10