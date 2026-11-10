Pirate alum manned the Pirates sideline for 15 years, will remain as school's athletic director

The Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District announced Monday, Nov. 9, that Josh McClurg has decided to retire from his role as head football coach at Santa Ynez High School, concluding a 15-year tenure leading the Pirates' football program, which the district termed "an outstanding chapter of leadership, mentorship, and service to generations of Pirate student-athletes."

The announcement came three days after the Pirates' season ended with a 28-14 loss to Wasco High in the first round of the CIF Central Section Division IV. SYHS finished 6-5 overall on the season, but went 4-0 in the Ocean League to win their first league championship in McClurg's tenure.

“Josh’s legacy cannot simply be measured by a win-loss record or the championships his teams have earned,” said Superintendent Dr. Kimberly Sheehan. “His greatest impact can be seen in the young men he has mentored over the years. He has taught generations of Pirates what it means to work hard, be accountable to one another, represent their school with pride, and become men of character. To conclude this chapter as undefeated league champions is a wonderful reflection of the commitment he has given to this program.”

The district's press release said that while McClurg is stepping away from his head coaching responsibilities, he will remain as a teacher, assistant coach, and athletic director, continuing to serve students, staff, coaches, and Pirate athletics.

"The district is grateful to Coach McClurg and his family for the countless hours, evenings, weekends, and seasons they have dedicated to Santa Ynez football and to the students who have worn the Pirate uniform," the statement read.

Mike Hartman, the former St. Joseph and Arroyo Grande head coach who was hired this season as the Pirates' offensive coordinator, will serve as interim head football coach for SYHS. The district will follow its established hiring process, beginning with an internal search for the permanent head football coach position. If the position is not filled through the internal process, the search will then be opened externally.

The Pirates season and, as it turned out, McClurg's coaching tenure ended Nov. 6 at Wasco in the first round of the CIF playoffs as the host Tigers opened up a 21-0 lead in the first quarter, and while the Pirates rallied to come to within a touchdown in the second half, they couldn't catch their opponent. The season started slow as the Pirates went 1-4 through a tough non-league schedule, but closed the regular season with a five-game winning streak, including a perfect mark of 4-0 in the Ocean League, defeating Pioneer Valley, Cabrillo, Morro Bay, and Santa Maria.

McClurg grew up in the Santa Ynez Valley, and was a three-sport star (football, basketball, and track) at SYHS. He played college football at Allan Hancock and then at Chico State as a defensive back for the Division II Wildcats and graduated from there in 1999.

His teaching and coaching career eventually brought him back to the Central Coast, where he taught in the Five Cities area and landed on the football staff of Nipomo High, serving as defensive coordinator for the Titans from 2007-10.

In 2011, he accepted an offer from legendary Pirates head coach Ken Gruendyke to join the SYHS staff, and the next year was hired as the Pirates' head coach and P.E. teacher at SYHS. He had a 76-79 record overall at SYHS, with records of 7-3, 8-2, and 8-2 from 2015-17 and an 8-3 mark in 2021.

“We are fortunate that Josh will continue to be part of our campus and our athletic program,” Sheehan added. “His knowledge, leadership, and commitment to Santa Ynez High School remain tremendous assets. We are incredibly thankful for all he has given to Pirate football and look forward to his continued impact on our students and school community.”