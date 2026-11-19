Santa Ynez to kick off 2026 holiday season with Dec. 3 tree lighting

By Staff Report · Thu Nov 19 2026

Live entertainment, holiday treats, and Mr. and Mrs. Claus to show up at the Santa Ynez Historical Museum

The 2026 holiday season will kick off in the township of Santa Ynez with the annual Santa Ynez Country Christmas Tree Lighting on Thursday, Dec. 3, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum. This heartwarming celebration of community, tradition, and holiday cheer promises to be an unforgettable evening for all ages!

This year’s tree lighting event, beginning at 4 pm, will feature holiday music by the Alan Satchwell Trio and the Santa Ynez Valley Jazz Band, along with special holiday dance performances by the Fossemalle Studio Dancers.

For a special treat Social Photo Events will be on hand to take photos of families and individuals in beautiful holiday backdrop settings. These professional photos are perfect for Christmas cards and treasured memories, so gather the family and come by the booth. Of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on hand for pictures as well.

Enjoy holiday treats and popcorn served fresh from the museum’s historic turn-of-the-century Cretor popcorn wagon while the kids take part in cookie decorating and a variety of fun holiday crafts.

At 6 p.m., everyone will gather for the grand moment — the lighting of the tallest Christmas tree in Santa Ynez Valley, a sparkling beacon of holiday joy!

This Santa Ynez community tradition is free to attend and open to all. It’s a perfect way to kick off the holiday season with family and friends in a welcoming, festive atmosphere.

The Santa Ynez Country Christmas Tree Lighting is proudly sponsored by the Santa Ynez Chamber of Commerce, Santa Ynez Beautiful, The Chumash Band of Indians, Mechanics Bank, Pony Cocktails +

Kitchen, Santa Ynez Valley Rotary Club, Los Olivos Rotary Club, and the Santa Ynez Valley Youth Recreation.

Come join us for an early evening filled with joy, laughter, and holiday spirit as we light up the night and celebrate the season in Santa Ynez.

This first town in the Valley to light up its Christmas tree is a part of the Santa Ynez township’s “Country Christmas — Shop Local” campaign which begins on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 28.

For more information, please contact Linda Small, Santa Ynez Chamber of Commerce, at (805) 350-8517 or director@santaynezca.com