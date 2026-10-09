Buellton City Council takes look at concepts for Avenue of Flags median

By Mike Chaldu · Fri Oct 09 2026

Councilmembers also give staff direction on food truck regulations and Oak Park playground improvements

While the Buellton City Council did not take any actions on its three business items during its Monday, May 28, meeting, the members did offer plenty of direction to staff on three local topics: Conceptual plans on the Avenue of Flags' Median 3, potential changes in regulations on food trucks in the city, and improvements on the Oak Park playground to make it more ADA-inclusive.

Councilmember Hudson Hornick was absent for the meeting.

In the first business item, concerning the median, council took a look at artist renderings of conceptual design for the median, which sits on the Avenue of Flags between Tonos Mexican Restaurant and Houston's Liquor on the west side, and Creekside Village Apartments on the east side.

The renderings were present by Planning Director Andrea Keefer on behalf of Sargent Town Planning (STP), which is working with Civil Solutions for Buellton's 2050 General Plan update on certain downtown projects.

The median project builds upon AoF Specific Plan vision. and includes a park and town plaza with amphitheater, public restrooms, landscaped areas, seating, shade structures, vendor kiosks, and small community buildings, in an Art Deco style. The concept is to provide a public gathering place that planners term an "outdoor room."

The concept splits the median into five distinct areas: 2nd Street Plaza, the South Lawn, Food Truck Pod, the North Lawn, and North Plaza. Three renderings were offered, one in straight Art Deco style, one in a Steamline Moderne style, and one that's hybrid of the two.

During council questions, Vice Mayor Carla Mead made a couple of suggestions: One was to add some shading to the South Lawn, most notably the seating area in front of the ampitheatre. "It's good to have some outdoor space, but it can get hot in Buellton during certain times of the year, and someone seated in the area can use some shade."

Representatives from STP said the project was designed for visitors to have a defined outdoor space in sunny weather, but said temporary shading could be used.

Mead also objected to plans to add a fountain to the area. She recounted having a fountain at her home, saying it "draws birds, and they're disgusting," and also pointed to drought issues as an argument against one.

The vice mayor asked what alternatives they could use instead of the fountain, and the STP reps said they could simply use space for extra seating or even a extra flagpole.

In weighing the design options Councilmember Elysia Lewis said she preferred the Moderne because the entranceway to the area was more open, while Mead

and Mayor Silva liked the Moderne, saying it was the right style for Buellton, with Mead calling it "Route 66 Americana," and Silva saying it's a "link to Buellton's history."

Keefer said she would present council's feedback to staff and the Planning Commission and have an updated presentation at a later meeting.

Next, the council discussed whether to update regulations for food trucks in Buellton.

In introducing the item, Keefer explained that the city's current policy is that it doesn’t allow food trucks unless contracting for special events, such as the Fall Fest and the Brew Fest.

"My question: Is there a desire to allow food trucks?" Keefer asked. "If so, where? Under what conditions?"

In the item report, a chart was supplied identifying neighboring cities' policy on food trucks. Solvang's is virtually identical to Buellton's, while Lompoc's and Santa Maria's are more permissible, allowing the trucks to set up shop in shopping center parking lots and public parks.

Mead suggested that the city can change policy gradually.

"Can we make the ordinances for specific areas, then when we see what works then expand," she said. "You can specify certain areas like Industrial Way and Avenue of Flags and see how it works."

Lewis said she liked Lompoc's policy, allowing trucks in public parks for special events, and on private property if in a driveway or parking lot.

"I don’t want to see one on every corner to complete against brick and mortar buildings," she said. "But we could allow food trucks at private business on certain days or times; for instance, new the new medical complex at the old movie theater site could have one."

Silva was a bit more lukewarm on the idea.

"I'm reticent to do anything with food trucks," he said. "I’ve seen food stands pop up, and I find it hard to ask business to swallow that."

Councilmember John Sanchez said he liked the idea of food trucks being allowed at certain times or certain nights.

"I like the idea," he said. "If we only had food trucks when someone asked for them, or do it for special events, but not as a free-for-all. We could have a night of the week for them or in conjunction with a weekly event."

The final item was a discussion of ADA/inclusive playground improvements at Oak Park, on the west side of Buellton.

Public Works Director Rose Hess explained that the trend is for park playgrounds to add equipment that can be used for kids of all abilities, and to do so without taking away from those without disablities ("Kids still want their slides," she remarked)

Hess also suggested the addition of a "quiet zone area," likening it to the Dinosaur Eggs available at the Santa Barbara Zoo for kids who are overstimulated and need to calm themselves.

Mead suggested the additions be more of the "station-to-station" type equipment where the kids can go from one stand-alone apparatus to another rather than a larger, all-in-one found at McDonald's-type playgrounds.

Hess also wanted to make it clear when the city wanted to get started on improvements, whether this fiscal year or the next. The councilmembers agreed they wanted to get it done this fiscal year, and Hess said there would need to be a budget amendment, and could probably get it set in motion.

She also mentioned her past meetings with playground vendors, and send a lot them would be in Solvang for a convention in November, giving the city an excellent chance to meet with them.

Council agreed to move forward with the project, as long as, according to Silva, they "ensure that there’s integration, and it brings all children together."

The Buellton City Council will meet next on Monday, Oct. 12, at 6 p.m.