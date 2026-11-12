Buellton Library welcomes new librarian and begins Sunday hours

Librarian Rhonda Redkey brings enthusiasm to role; new weekend hours expand access to services

It’s an exciting moment at Buellton Library, with new faces and expanded hours ready to welcome you to the library at 202 Dairyland Road.

After an extensive search, the City of Goleta recently announced the appointment of Rhonda Redkey as its new branch supervisor at Buellton Library. Having grown up in the Santa Ynez Valley, Rhonda brings a deep connection to the community along with a strong background in public library service. She is excited to share her talents and experience with the community that shaped her and looks forward to fostering a welcoming and vibrant library environment for all.

For the past 11 years, Rhonda has served as the library media specialist at Kellogg Elementary School, where she developed a wide range of successful library programs. She looks forward to bringing her experience and enthusiasm to the Buellton Library as she leads and expands community programming, strengthens partnerships with local organizations, and supports innovative services that meet the evolving needs of patrons.

Rhonda holds a Master of Library Science degree from Emporia State University with a focus on Management and Leadership and has long been eager to broaden her service to the community. “The Buellton Library is the perfect place for her to do just that, and we are absolutely delighted to welcome her to the team,” said City Librarian Elizabeth Saucedo. “With her energy, creativity, and passion for connecting people with resources, Rhonda is ready to jump in and help the library thrive.”

Buellton Library is also pleased to announce the addition of Sunday hours to its weekly schedule beginning this Sunday, Nov. 1. The library will now be open on Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m.

“I am delighted to share the news of our expanded library hours,” said Rhonda. “Welcoming the community on Sundays will help us reach even more patrons and create new opportunities for connection.”

With the time change, your daylight hours might get shorter, but your hours at the library just got longer! Community members are invited to stop by to browse the collection, chat with staff, or simply cozy up with a good read.

The entire Buellton Library team looks forward to welcoming you on Sundays and supporting your reading, learning, and discovery. After you set your clocks back on Sunday morning, stop by to see us anytime from 1 to 5 p.m. on Nov. 1.