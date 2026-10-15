Nashla Ordaz Hernandez named September Student of the Month by SYV Elks Lodge

By Staff Report · Thu Oct 15 2026

Senior student supports herself, works two jobs, and participates in extracurricular activities while excelling in the classroom

With the new school year comes the return of the Santa Ynez Valley Elks Lodge Student of the Month, and Santa Ynez High senior Nashla Ordaz Hernandez has received the honor for September.

Nashla came to the Santa Ynez Valley four years ago at the age of 14. Spanish was her first language, and she arrived at SYHS needing to learn English while simultaneously navigating high school, a new community, and responsibilities that would challenge many adults.

Today, Nashla is an emancipated minor. She works two jobs, supports herself, attends school, participates in extracurricular activities, and continues to pursue her education and her dreams. What is perhaps most remarkable about Nashla is that she has done so much of this through her own determination. She has learned to advocate for herself, seek out resources, work through challenges, and continue moving forward even when the path has not been easy.

Her academic record tells part of that story. Nashla has an impressive 3.2 GPA. Nashla began at Santa Ynez in English Language Development courses and has steadily progressed while taking increasingly challenging coursework. She has participated in agriculture, swimming, work experience, and yearbook, and this year she is taking sports medicine and yearbook while simultaneously enrolling in Allan Hancock College courses.

Nashla also learned something equally important: being independent does not mean you have to do everything alone. She sought out the people and programs at Santa Ynez High School that could help her succeed. As a freshman, she joined the school's chapter of the Organization of Latinos and Americans, which became what she describes as a “window,” a place where she felt safe, comfortable, and able to ask teachers Agustin Vizcaíno and Susana Rodriguez for guidance. She has also become a regular at our Pirate Academic Center, using the academic support available to her and demonstrating something we hope every student learns: Asking for help is a strength.

SYHS Registrar Alejandra Rosales describes Nashla as a student who is dedicated to her studies, has overcome tremendous challenges, strives to achieve, and continually works to advance herself. Nashla’s transcript reflects that persistence, including her continued success in English Language Development and her willingness to keep working through difficult courses rather than giving up.

Nashla has also made it a priority to be part of her school rather than simply attend it. She has been a member of our swim team since her freshman year and has participated in FFA, sports medicine, yearbook, and OLA. She especially enjoys yearbook because it allows her to take photographs, talk with other students, attend games and activities, and capture the experiences that make SYHS special.

Outside of school, Nashla works two jobs in Solvang, at Solvang Brewing Company and The Gathering Table, where she works bussing tables and as a food runner. She says working has helped her improve her English, meet people, and become more comfortable communicating with others.

After graduation, Nashla plans to attend Allan Hancock College through the Hancock Promise and pursue a career in the medical field. Her dream is to eventually work in pediatrics. She wants to live in the Valley, and also hopes to travel and experience more of the world. Nashla says she is proud to be in the United States because of the opportunities she has found here.