Santa Barbara County collecting Toys for Tots

By Staff Report · Wed Nov 18 2026

Donations accepted through Dec. 17; collection boxes located at Santa Ynez Valley fire stations

The County of Santa Barbara invites the community to help spread holiday joy by donating to the Toys for Tots campaign.

Donation boxes are available in the lobbies of the County Administration Building (105 E. Anapamu Street, Santa Barbara) and the Joseph Centeno Betteravia Government Administration Building (511 East Lakeside Parkway, Santa Maria).

All toys collected will stay local and be distributed to children in need through the Unity Shoppe.

Santa Barbara County Supervisors will join the effort by presenting toys at the Board of Supervisors meeting on Dec. 15 in Santa Barbara.

County employees and community members are encouraged to drop off new, unwrapped toys by Dec. 17. Collection boxes are also located in front of Santa Barbara County Fire stations. Those stations can be found in Buellton (168 W. Highway 246), Los Alamos (99 Centennial), Santa Ynez (906 Airport Road), and Solvang (1644 Oak St.).

The Toys for Tots tradition began in 1947, when Major Bill Hendricks, USMCR (US Marine Corps Reserve), and a group of Marine reservists in Los Angeles collected and distributed 5,000 toys to local children. The program’s success led the U.S. Marine Corps to expand it nationwide the following year — a tradition that continues today, bringing smiles to millions of children each holiday season.

For more information about the County of Santa Barbara government organization, go to www.countyofsb.org. For more information on the Unity Shoppe, go to unityshoppe.org.

For more information on Toys for Tots, go to santa-maria-ca.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/