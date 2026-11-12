Santa Ynez High crowns 2026 Homecoming King and Queen

By Mike Chaldu · Thu Nov 12 2026

Tamon Kawamura and Cypress Raymond get the honors during halftime festivities at SYHS football game

Sixteen Santa Ynez High School students dressed up for the Friday, Oct. 16, football game against Cabrillo, the annual Homecoming game, as members of the Homecoming Court in hopes of being named King or Queen.

When the announcements were made at the halftime festivities, seniors Tamon Kawamura and Cypress Raymond were the ones wearing the crown to represent their class at the annual Homecoming event.

Tamon Kawamura (left) and Cypress Raymond were named Santa Ynez High School's Homecoming King and Queen during halftime of the school's football game against Cabrillo on Friday, Oct. 16. Photo by Mike Chaldu/SYVS

The ceremony was the culmination of a week of on-campus activities to celebrate Homecoming Week as well as a Homecoming Parade down Copenhagen Drive in Solvang.

When the time came for the football kickoff, all the members of the Homecoming Court were set up at a small grandstand near the south end zone at Rio Memorial Stadium.

During halftime festivities, the King and Queen candidates were paraded in front of the stands riding in classic cars supplied by local car enthusiasts, then lined up on the field to be introduced to the crowd escorted by their parents and/or family members.

Once everyone was introduced it was time for two moments of truth. The naming of the King was first and after a little suspense, the crown was put on Kawamura's head.

Kawamura is a student at SYHS involved in several school activities, including volleyball, beach volleyball, robotics, Lego Club, Weather Balloon Club, and Jazz Club. He said the things about the Valley he loves the most is the sense of community, and he hopes to attend UC Irvine after he graduates.

Kawamura couldn't contain his enthusiasm after getting the honor, as he stepped forward and did a cartwheel along the football sideline to additional cheers.

It was then time for the Queen to be named, with the same bit of suspense as a minute earlier before the crown was placed on the head of Raymond.

Raymond is involved in cheerleading and ASB. Her favorite memory of SYHS was cheering at her first high school football game. She plans to go to a four-year college and is inspired by her grandma who beat breast cancer and has always kept a positive attitude.

While Raymond didn't do a cartwheel on the field like her King counterpart, she was the recipient of a big group hug from her fellow Queen nominees after she was crowned.

The Homecoming crowd enjoyed the festivities, as well as Santa Ynez High's football victory over Cabrillo, and the students got to take part in their homecoming dance the following evening.