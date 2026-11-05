Three-day event on Avenue of Flags to provide residents and visitors with music, rides, and overall family fun

October has passed, daylight savings time has ended, people are now making plans for Thanksgiving. In the middle of all that for the Santa Ynez Valley is three days of family fun on Avenue of the Flags as the Buellton Chamber of Commerce, along with En Fuego Events, hosts the Buellton Fall Fest, free for all to attend, from Nov. 6-8.

Like past years, the event will take on the air of a county fair, as a multitude of food trucks and vendors and sellers of all sorts of products will be set up along the median north of Second Ave.

Meanwhile the field over at the corner of Second Avenue and Avenue of the Flags will have its usual array of carnival rides and games on the midway.

Unlimited ride wristbands purchased online can be used on Friday, Saturday or Sunday. Before Nov. 5, Discounted Unlimited Ride Wristbands are $35 with a $3 surcharge. If purchased at the event, they will be $43. To purchase the wristbands, go to gands.magicmoneyllc.com/MagicMoney_Web/ETicket/EventDetails/151.

For those desiring a more grown-up mode of enjoyment, the festival's second day will have the Ales on the Avenue event from 12 to 3:30 p.m. The event will have its own admission of $35 the tickets will include tastings from any of the craft breweries and wineries on site, among them Firestone Walker, Figueroa Mountain, Solvang Brewing Company, and many more. Only 300 tickets are available, and the event is expected to sell out. Of course, one must be 21+ to participate. For a list of participating vendors, go to www.buelltonfallfest.com/ales-on-the-avenue.

While many will be happy with the carnival rides, and others with the food and drink, the calling card for the event seems to be the wall-to-wall live music to be entertaining the throngs for all three days into the evening.

Each day will have a theme or two, so attendees can come for the music they like to hear.

The rock band False Puppet plays during last year's Fall Fest in Buellton. The band will return to play in this year's Buellton Fall Fest on Saturday, Nov. 7. SYV Star file photo

Friday night, Nov. 6, the musical lineup will mark the decades from the 1960s to the 1990s: Starting at 4 p.m., the Soul Cats will play some of the top '60s hits and today's dance hits. At 5:30 p.m., the classic AC/DC cover band Colonel Angus will take the stage. At 7, the 90s Babiez, play its style of '90s R&B and hip hop, and the night will conclude with the SYV's quintessential '80s cover band The Molly Ringwald Project.

On Saturday, Nov. 7, the Fall Fest will offer its "Rock the Block Party," with local rock bands Echoswitch (1 p.m.), blues practicioners Paradise Kings (2:30 p.m.), TD Lind and the Aviators (4 p.m.), and False Puppet (5:30 p.m.).

After nightfall, the stage welcomes the start of "Reggae Night" as Cornerstone (7 p.m.) and Arise Roots (8:30 p.m.) play.

Sunday, Nov. 8, begins with a Latin flair with :Fiesta Sunday," with a lineup including La Dosis Perfecta (1 p.m.), Grupo La Mision (2:30 p.m.), and Equipo Elite (4 p.m.) From there, the show switches to "Country Night," with Salty Strings (5:30 p.m.), Agin Brothers & Territorial Law (7 p.m.), and Jayden Secor (8:30 p.m.) wrapping it up.

For those driving themselves to the event, there will be two free parking locations: the Chumash Casino Resource Center on 585 McMurray Road (from where people can walk up to Damassa Road and cross the Highway 101 overpass to get to Avenue of Flags) and the old Pea Soup Andersens building at 376 Avenue of the Flags. No overnight parking is allowed.

The Santa Ynez Valley Transit is a great option to get to the Buellton Fall Fest!

For those who don't want to bother with parking at the Fall Fest, Santa Ynez Valley Transit has several pickup locations throughout the Santa Ynez Valley and it will drop off just a few steps from our entrance! For more information and pickup/drop off locations, go to www.syvt.com/DocumentCenter/View/4377/SYVT_Fixed-Route-Brochure_July-2022_Web-Version

The Buellton Fall Fest is presented by the Buellton Chamber of Commerce and En Fuego Events, along with Tecate and Dos Equis. Sponsors include the City of Buellton, the Buellton Arts & Culture Committee, Rio Vista Chevrolet, and VisitSYV.com. Trade Partners include Santa Ynez Valley Elite Events and Suncoast Rentals, and Alcohol Sponsors Solvang Brewing Company, Figueroa Mountain Brew Co., Firestone Walker, Sunny Fields, Rod & Hammers, and Honest Abe.

See you all out at the Fall Fest on Nov. 6, 7, and 8.