Museum's 'Second Thursday' lecture series to feature Chumash artist

By Staff Report · Thu Nov 12 2026

Raymond Ventura Sr., a full-time ceramicist, blends rock art, basketry and tribal culture into his work

The Santa Ynez Chumash Museum and Cultural Center will host the next installment of its free “Second Thursday at the Museum” lecture series from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 12, featuring multidisciplinary Chumash artist Raymond Ventura Sr.

The grandson of Adelina Alva-Padilla, the late spiritual leader of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, Ventura holds a deep love for the arts and his Chumash culture. As a full-time ceramicist, he blends rock art, traditional basketry, and Chumash culture into his work, in addition to handmaking custom jewelry, creating Chumash-inspired paintings, and practicing the ancient art of flint knapping. Most recently, Ventura has been especially drawn to the practice of traditional Chumash basketry.

For this free after-hours event, Ventura will reflect on his artistic journey, the inspiration that surrounds him, and what he is working on next. Attendees will also be able to enjoy free museum admission to the Permanent Exhibit, Temporary Exhibit, and Cultural Park. Audio tours can be added to your experience for $10 per person. Admission is free, and no reservation is required.

The museum is located at 3500 Numancia St. in Santa Ynez and offers free parking. Annual memberships are available for purchase, and the museum also accepts donations, which support facility maintenance, the creation of new exhibits and educational programming. Before experiencing the museum, the tribe encourages visitors to explore the facility’s informative website at www.sychumashmuseum.org to preview the exhibits, explore aspects of the 3.5-acre park and plan their visit.