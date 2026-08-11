Santa Ynez Valley Star

Solvang City Council engages in further discussion over trademarks of intellectual property assetsBy Mike Chaldu
Council also adopts 2026-27 budget, but administrative services director warns of deficits in coming years By Mike Chaldu michael@santaynezvalleystar.com …Jul 6
'Where the West Went Wild'? Santa Ynez's Sagunto StreetBy Mike Chaldu
Annual Old Santa Ynez Days treats visitors to parade, street faire, and the nearby rodeo By Mike Chaldu michael@santaynezvalleystar.com Multitudes of vis…Jul 13
County artist Mitchell Tenpenny to perform at Chumash Casino Resort on Aug. 14By Staff Report
Singer got record contract after cultivating big repuation as a songwriter Staff Report American country pop singer and songwriter Mitchell Tenpenny will …Aug 10
Nomination's for Santa Ynez Valley Foundation's Champions of the Valley, honoring volunteers, now openStaff ReportJun 29
Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara honors Santa Ynez High student artistsSanta Ynez Valley StarMar 8
Santa Ynez Valley Concert Series presents tenor, pianist in 'An Afternoon of Soaring Songs'Santa Ynez Valley StarFeb 21
Vikings of Solvang, soccer fans row for Norway during World CupMichael Chaldu
Local fans enjoy watching the second-ever World Cup soccer competition played on U.S. soil By Mik…Aug 7